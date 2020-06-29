Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

There are a handful of country stars that when they drop a new song, everyone takes note. I would say that Eric Church is one of those country stars.

Church just dropped a new song called "Stick That in Your Country Song," and it got everyone's attention. Some radio stations across America are playing it once an hour every single hour, so the audience can consume it as many times as possible.

I think it's a great, aggressive country song, and its release came at a perfect time for everyone to take notice of what its message truly is. Since it tackles some heavy ideals, we would like to know your thoughts on Eric Church's new song "Stick That in Your Country Song"?