Being a hot country music act can be a dangerous job — just ask Ernest! The singer took a scary fall while performing in St. Louis, Mo. — he was opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time World Tour when he lost his balance and fell completely off the stage.

In the video he shared on social media, Ernest attempts to throw a long-stemmed rose into the crowd. He winds up and lets it fly, but his boots lose traction, and he slides to the edge of the stage. Before he can stop himself, his momentum carries him overboard.

The "Flower Shops" singer almost catches himself on the audience's barricade, but ultimately tumbles all the way to the ground.

Then, he makes a surprising recovery: As if in a movie, Ernest picks himself up and throws his hands into the air in a victory pose. On cue, the crowd goes wild.

"Athlete," he writes in the caption.

The budding country artist has not provided an update on any injuries he might have sustained during the incident — perhaps when the adrenaline wears off, he can assess any damage.

There's still plenty of shows on the horizon for Ernest, including his own This Fire Tour, which runs Oct. 18 through Nov. 28.

Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour will continue through June 2024. The original trek was scheduled to end in Oct. 7, but after missing several weeks due to vocal rest, many dates have been rescheduled into next year. Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman are serving as direct support, with Hardy and Parker McCollum joining on select dates.