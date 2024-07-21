‘All My Children’ Star Esta TerBlanche Dead at 51

Esta TerBlanche, who played the character of Gillian Andrassy on All My Children from 1997 to 2001, died on Thursday (July 18.) She was 51 years old.

TerBlanche's publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed her death with a Facebook post. "It is with a heavy heart that my friend and client Esta Terblanche passed away Thursday of natural causes," she writes. "An autopsy report is pending."

TMZ also reported the news, indicating that TerBlanche died at her home in Los Angeles, Calif. The actor's goddaughter, Barbie Ashley, confirmed her death to the publication, saying that TerBlanche died unexpectedly and was found by medical personnel about a day later.

The cause of death is under investigation, with no official cause named as of Sunday (July 21.)

"I am still processing and in shock," Rodrigo's post continues. "Esta was a beautiful soul in and out. I was proud to know her and work with her. More to come in the days ahead."

Born in 1973 in South Africa, TerBlanche was crowned Miss Teen South Africa in 1991. She began work as an actor and moved to Los Angeles in 1995. Two years later, she landed the role of Gillian Andrassy on popular U.S. soap opera All My Children, and spent four years as a regular on the show. In 2001, she requested to be written out of the show in order to move back home to South Africa, and her character was killed off.

Carena Liptak is an Associate Editor and staff writer at Taste of Country. She specializes in breaking country music news, interviews and lists. In particular, she’s got a soft spot for sad songs — check out her roundup of the 50 Saddest Country Songs of All Time!