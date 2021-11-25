Experts Suggest People Who Decorate for Christmas Earlier Are Happier

Thanksgiving, for some people, that means it is still way too early to decorate for Christmas. However, experts may recommend decking the halls and trimming the trees a little earlier this year if you're looking for an influx of serotonin and good feelings.

Psychologist Steve McKeown tells UNILAD that decorating for Christmas evokes nostalgic memories and can lead to increased happiness.

"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement," he explains. "So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend the excitement!"

There's also a community aspect that comes into play when you decorate for the holidays. People notes that some studies suggested a correlation between putting up decorations and seeming more social in your neighborhood.

Based on those metrics, Mariah Carey must be one of the happiest people on the planet. After all, she showed off her Christmas decorations on social media the instant the clock stuck midnight on Nov. 1.

Speaking of the Queen of Christmas, Carey's defining holiday anthem "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has officially begun climbing the Billboard Hot 100 again. This week the nearly 20-year-old song (which has topped the Hot 100 annually since 2019) reappeared at No. 36 on the chart, according to Billboard.

Expect it to soar markedly higher — and streaming numbers to continue to grow exponentially — as the clock ticks closer to Dec. 25. If the elusive chanteuse gets lucky, her festive banger may top the Billboard Hot 100 like a star on a Christmas tree for a third consecutive year.

Speaking of Christmas music, you shouldn't be surprised that it's also thought of as a mood booster for similar nostalgia-inducing reasons, according to PopSugar.

So forget about that viral tweet from a bar that limited the amount of times patrons could listen to "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The bar owners apparently don't know the true meaning of Christmas...

Based on these studies, feel free to decorate in July and start bopping to holiday standards whenever you feel like it!