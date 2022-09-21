Faith Hill says aging doesn't bother her. In fact, she doesn't even think about it, because if her daughters caught her stressing, that'd send a message she doesn't want to send. These pictures of the star through the years prove focusing on inner beauty wins.

In interviews, the country superstar has shared that she loves the lines on her face, because they're evidence of a happy life. Few will argue Hill isn't one of the most beautiful women in country music, but was that always the case? Well, yes, it was. In this gallery of Faith Hill pictures, one will find all of the singer's many styles — from her covered country look of 1994 to her midriff-bearing days in the early 2000s and the gorgeous style she chooses today.

Hill, a mother of three grown girls, always leads the way in terms of country couture: The singer chooses outfits and red carpet gowns that are edgy, yet attractive. She's set a high bar for newcomers to reach for in terms of elegance.

See all the pictures of Faith Hill through the years below. And for the record, husband Tim McGraw's favorite Faith Hill look is au natural. Yep, he likes his wife like God made her!

