Faith Hill chose an unusual photo to share to wish her husband, Tim McGraw, a happy birthday. She turned to social media on McGraw's birthday on Friday (May 1) to celebrate the occasion by posting a picture of herself — and she's standing behind a dead fish that's been mostly eaten away.

The picture shows a younger Hill standing on a dock in front a sparkling blue body of water with her hands on her hips, surveying four large fish that she has caught and hung up on the rail.

Actually, one of the fish is not so large, due to the fact that its entire body is gone except for its head.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_qgG5sHzBc/

Hill explains the bizarre picture in an accompanying birthday message to her husband.

"I thought I would post this photo my love on your birthday," she writes. "Your fishing photos are always perfect and my first fishing photo from a while back.....well, let’s just say not so perfect. One of my fish got eaten as I was reeling him in. Happy Birthday to my one and only. I love you."

McGraw turned 53 on Friday, and he marked the occasion by announcing a new song, which will be his first new music since announcing that he had re-signed with Big Machine Records in February. "I Called Mama" will debut with a lyric video on Friday, May 8.

“On the one hand this song is literally, ‘hey, call your mom,’" McGraw says in a press release. "On the other hand, you look at a time like this, there are real hardships for everyone, and it’s a great reminder that hearing someone’s voice who knows you and loves you can help you get through anything. I think it’s at these very difficult times that music can help and the power of a song can give someone a moment of clarity or comfort, or just a smile. Especially now, when we seem to need it more than ever.”

WATCH: Tim McGraw Talks About His Next Album

https://youtu.be/w2XkNqRcId4