Poll: Who’s Your Favorite ‘American Idol’ Contestant of All Time?

American Idol just crowned a new champion for Season 18. It's crazy to me that there have been 18 people in America so far that have been crowned American Idol!

While I bet you can't name all 18 winners off the top of your head, I bet you can name who your favorite American Idol contestant of all time is.

For me, it's Kelly Clarkson. I'll never forget staying up late just to see who America voted for, then watching Kelly perform a song moments after she was crowned. I was so happy to be a part of such a huge decision. I voted, too.

Think back over all these years and all of the past contestants American Idol has brought our way. Not just winners on the show, but anyone who appeared on the show over the past 18 seasons.

Who is your favorite American Idol contestant of all time?