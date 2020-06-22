Poll: What’s Your Favorite Rascal Flatts Song of All Time?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Rascal Flatts just announced they will be releasing a farewell EP on July 31, and I couldn't be any more excited. I have been a huge Rascal Flatts fan since they first started out. I got to meet them one time, in 2012, and Gary and I were talking about riding lawnmowers for like ten minutes, then they went out and rocked a sold out crowd, in Hartford, Ct.

I love their rendition of "Life Is a Highway" by Tom Cochrane, it's one of my favorites from them. But I also love "My Wish," "I Like the Sound of That," and "What Hurts the Most," to name a few. It's really hard to pick which Rascal Flatts song is my favorite, so I'm asking you, which one is yours?