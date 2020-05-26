Poll: What’s Your Favorite Summertime Country Song?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

I love listening to country music all year round, but it certainly sounds best in the summer. There's something about finding that perfect country song with a sound that makes you feel like you're "Somewhere on a Beach."

For me, it's either Dierks Bentley with "Somewhere on a Beach" or Kenny Chesney "When the Sun Goes Down" that put me the most in the mood for some summertime shenanigans.

Well, now that I think about it even more, I would have to add a throwback of Alan Jackson (Feat. Jimmy Buffett), "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere."

Earlier, we created a list of the 50 best summer country songs for you, it has everything from Keith Urban to Merle Haggard on it. We want to know, what is your favorite country summertime song to crank up?