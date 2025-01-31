It seems as if the Food and Drug Administration has had its hands full as of late.

There have been several major recalls that have popped up, including Lay's potato chips and frozen broccoli.

Now, the FDA is calling for the recall of more than 20,000 pounds of breadcrumbs. You could make a huge meatloaf with that amount.

The problem with the breadcrumbs is that there is an undeclared allergen that is present, but not labeled as such.

According to Allrecipes.com, two versions of La Fiesta brand breadcrumbs are being recalled: Unseasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado) and Seasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado Sazonado).

To make it official, the FDA has the entire situation mapped out for you in great detail, so you don't mistakenly purchase these breadcrumbs if you or someone you know has a sesame allergy.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the recall notice states. "No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue."

The impacted products are identified below:

La Fiesta brand Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado) 8 oz. UPC#032327000886 — Lot codes 26032; 26073; 26082; 26092; 26094; 26,400 sold nationwide through distributors to retail stores from April 10, 2024, through Jan. 22, 2025.

La Fiesta brand Bread Crumbs Seasoned (Pan Rayado Sazonado) 8 oz. UPC#032327000887 — Lot codes 26094; 26123; 6,240 sold nationwide through distributors to retail stores from Aug. 29, 2024, through Jan. 22, 2025.

"Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund," the recall states.

