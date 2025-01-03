Start spreading the news: The broccoli's tainted.

The brand Braga Fresh has issued a voluntary health advisory regarding a single production lot of washed and ready-to-eat broccoli sold at Walmart under the store’s Marketside label.

That's not all, though.

A sample of random frozen broccoli bags from a Walmart store in Texas found listeria contaminated florets of broccoli. Those would have been eaten by unknowing customers who could have become severely ill.

Kind of makes you wonder how much listeria is really out there on our food products, if this was found in one random sample..

Before you let the panic set in, let's dive into the exact states where this particular brand of frozen broccoli is sold. According to Allrecipes.com, you can find the 12 oz. bags of the green stuff, pre-washed and ready-to-eat in the freezer section of Walmart stores in these states:

Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

If you have a bag of this frozen broccoli from a Walmart store in these states, you are advised to chuck it in the garbage can or take it back to the store for a full refund.

According to Walmart's recall page, the affected batches will have the following numbers, on the bag:

UPC: 6 81131 32884 5 (on the back of the bag)

Lot Code: BFFG327A6 (on the front of the bag)

Best-if-used-by date: Dec 10, 2024

Listeria is not something to play around with. In 2024, there were some major listeria outbreaks that caused deaths in some cases.

According to the Association of Public Health Labs, the 2024 listeria outbreak was the worst one in the States since 2011.

'Landman': Who Is Jacob Lofland, AKA Cooper Norris? [Pictures] Jacob Lofland plays Cooper Norris on Landman, now streaming on Paramount+. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes