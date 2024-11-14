Zeke Dawson, who served as Loretta Lynn's fiddle player in her Coal Miner Band for nearly a decade, has died.

According to his obituary, Dawson died on Monday (Nov. 11). He was 84 years old. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Born Peter Stephen Dawson on June 1, 1940, in Prince George’s County, Md., Dawson began playing fiddle professionally at the age of 12.

He served in the United States Army before going on to a career that included a long stint with Lynn, as well as playing on the Grand Ole Opry, with George Jones and many others. Dawson performed in 48 of the 50 states in the U.S., as well as in seven foreign countries over the course of his long career.

Lynn's social media pages posted a tribute to her former band member, writing, "Every member of Loretta’s Coal Miner band was like family to her. Zeke Dawson was with her for nearly a decade. He will be missed by the entire Lynn family. This week, we are sending our love to his family."

Lynn's former lead guitarist and band leader, David Thornhill, also posted about the loss of his old friend, writing, "Sorry to say, but we lost another 'COALMINER' this morning. Zeke Dawson who was Loretta's fiddle player from 1974 for 9 years, passed away this morning at 1:00 AM. Zeke was my room-mate on the road, and quite a unique person. He was always in a happy mood. and kept things lively on the road. He will greatly be missed. RIP my great friend."

Dawson will be buried with military honors at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Those desiring may donate to the Nashville Musician’s Union No. 257 in his memory.