Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line are giving all 117 employees of FGL House in Nashville $1,000 as the bar and restaurant remains shuttered due to coronavirus.



The 3rd Ave. bar in Nashville joins all bars along or extending off of Lower Broadway in being closed for the foreseeable future due to public health concerns. Dierks Bentley was first to give back to employees at his restaurant, something Kelley and Hubbard say inspired them to do the same.

"We very vividly remember what it’s like to be in the service industry, to be a bartender and to rely on tips to pay the bills," Hubbard says in a video posted at the duo's Facebook page. "We know everybody is a little stressed out during this time so we really hope that we can help you guys out."

FGL House opened just a few months after Bentley's Whiskey Row in 2017, but before similar bars with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean's names attached to them. In all cases the country artists involved are not the actual owners of the bar, but their partnerships and participation vary. The TC Restaurant Group owns FGL House, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and Bryan's 32 Bridge. Whiskey Row is owned by Riot Hospitality, who helped grow the concept from its original home in Arizona.



Bentley's $1,000 promise was earmarked for 90 hourly employees at Whiskey Row. He made the move on Monday (March 16), soon after announcing they would be closing down. Other bars along Lower Broadway are associated with artists including Alan Jackson, Kid Rock and Blake Shelton. John Rich's Redneck Riveria is along the same road, and he announced he'd allow musicians scheduled to play to perform digitally still.