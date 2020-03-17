Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley will have two little boys in diapers by the end of the year. The couple revealed the gender of their new baby, due in 2020, with the help of an African elephant.

The Hubbards joined FGL's Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney for a vacation in Africa, and while in Kenya, they visited an elephant orphan and rehabilitation sanctuary. People shares that Brittney Kelley had learned the new baby's gender, so she slipped the appropriately colored scarf to an elephant keeper for the pachyderm to wear as it walked past the families.

The couple's two-year-old daughter, Olivia, was also on the trip, and she was delighted to learn she'd be having another baby brother when the elephant walked by in a blue scarf. Luca Reed Hubbard was born last August. The couple announced they were expecting a third child earlier this month.

The gender reveal happened on March 4, one day before the couple shared that they were expecting. It took place at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya.

Hubbard and Hayley got married in July 2015 after a one-year engagement. They frequently walk red carpets together, and she's been a major inspiration on Florida Georgia Line's music, including their current single "Blessings."

"I can't count 'em on one hand / But honey, look there on your finger / I'd say I'm a lucky man / God made two lovers out of strangers," Hubbard sings during the new song from the Can't Say I Ain't Country album.

This spring the duo will tour with Kenny Chesney but — like all country music tours — the first dates have been postponed due to the coronavirus.