Florida Georgia Line Drop Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Remix [Listen]

Florida Georgia Line has plunged into yet another major pop collaboration, putting a country-flavored hand to a remix of pop superstar Justin Bieber's hit single, "Yummy."

The mix adds a subtle bit of twang to the smooth tune, with the duo adding such lines as "Let's take it to the country/ We can call it home cooking/ I'm your chicken, you're my dumpling,"

The pair teased the project on Feb. 9, posting a video of themselves on social media dancing about a studio setting. "Y’ALL!!!!! Start your countdown! On this fine Sunday morning we can officially say we are 10 DAYS AWAY from y’all hearing thissssssssss fresh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 new music," they noted, adding #yummycountryremix and also tagging Bieber.

The original "Yummy" is the lead single off of Bieber's latest album, his fifth studio effort Changes, which was released on Feb. 14. Florida Georgia Line have admitted as recently as last year that they'd love to collaborate with Bieber — who, of course, has been making huge country waves with his Dan + Shay crossover collab "10,000 Hours."