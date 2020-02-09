Florida Georgia Line fans will get a sweetheart of a gift a few days after Valentine's Day, according to a post the duo shared on social media Sunday (Feb. 9). It's not crystal clear what they are planning yet, but it sounds as if they will be putting a country-flavored hand to a Justin Bieber remix which will drop on Feb. 19.

"Y’ALL!!!!! Start your countdown! On this fine Sunday morning we can officially say we are 10 DAYS AWAY from y’all hearing thissssssssss fresh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 new music," the pair wrote on Instagram, adding a (frustratingly soundless) video showing them dancing and fist-bumping around a studio setting.

Perhaps the biggest clues come in the hashtags: They added #yummycountryremix and also tagged Bieber. The pop superstar is releasing his fifth studio album, Changes, next week, which features lead single "Yummy," his first new tune in three years. A country remix of the song would be tastier even than a box of V-day chocolates!

Florida Georgia Line have admitted as recently as last year that they'd love to collaborate with Bieber—who, of course, has been making huge country waves with his Dan + Shay crossover collab "10,000 Hours."

Bieber performed "Yummy" on Saturday Night Live Feb. 8. His own social media as of now does not make any note of a "Yummy" remix with the country duo, but keep watching this space.