Whoa! Foot-Long Oreo Cookies Are Coming to America

The cream inside Oreo cookies has long been studied — it has been compared to giving your brain the same feeling it gets when high on cocaine!

Subway is capitalizing on this fact, as well as the benefit of the term "footlong," which they've earned ownership of. The sandwich chain is bringing a whopping footlong Oreo cookie dessert to Subway shops.

A food blogger on Reddit named _Hazz, spilled the beans, later confirmed by other food bloggers like @Snackolator and @mnmtwinz.

Subway's footlong cookie is expected to hit locations in January of 2025.

Subway @mnmtwinz, Instagram loading...

Subway recently introduced some other new footlong items, but as Sinéad O'Connor once said, "Nothing Compares 2 U" when it comes to their new long dessert.

Commenters online have mixed feelings about the creation.

One user writes, "If they don’t overbake it like the footlong cookie, it could be good."

Another requests a few, saying, "I'll take three please."

One Instagram user points out something that not everyone may think of: The fact that Subway has preached healthy options since day 1, and this will hurt their image:

"There goes the healthy image that they been doing for decades. What next? Fried chicken option for Subway?"

Subway has come a long way since the Jared scandal and have done everything in their power to stay relevant in an ever-shrinking restaurant space here in America.

The only question is, how in the world is Subway going to keep their employees from dipping their fingers into the large buckets of Oreo cream that will be sitting around?!

Look out for the footlong Oreo treat at Subway stores in January.

