Dolly Parton Changed Everything About For King & Country’s 2020 Plans

Christian music duo For King & Country can't believe how much their collaboration with Dolly Parton has changed their plans in 2020. In a new interview, the Christian duo reflect on the Grammy nomination they've received for their work with the country legend.

Joel and Luke Smallbone remixed their song "God Only Knows" to include Parton in 2019, and the result earned a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds and Tedd Tjornhom wrote the song alongside the duo. The Parton version was the last of a series of remixes, and the nomination was a shock for the team.

"There’s a fair few versions of that song," Luke tells the Boot in an interview. "There’s one with Timbaland and Echosmith, and Dolly’s was the final hurrah. When we woke up that morning and found out it was the Dolly version [nominated for a Grammy], it was a beautiful moment because she has given so much life and so much heart to that song.”

"Music takes such windy roads," Joel adds. "I sit here at the beginning of 2020, and we’ve got our plans. But, in 2019, none of our plans had anything to do with a Dolly Parton feature, CMA stuff, Grammys."

"You never know where it’s going to turn," Luke reflects. "We sit here in these moments very grateful. The last six months of last year nearly killed us, but at the same time, when you do get a moment, you get to reflect.”

Parton performed the uplifting song alongside the Smallbones during the 2019 CMA Awards. The brothers also performed a show-stopping performance of "Little Drummer Boy" on the 2019 CMA Country Christmas television special.

For King & Country previously won Grammys in 2014 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Messengers" and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 26 at Los Angeles' Staples Center. Fans can watch the pre-ceremony on the Grammy website, while the live broadcast will air on CBS. Alicia Keys is set to host the awards show.