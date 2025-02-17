Alan Jackson's a true-blue traditionalist with a romantic side, so it makes sense that even the toughest cowboys want to dust their boots off and dance at his concerts.

Yellowstone actor and rodeo aficionado Forrie J. Smith was in the crowd at Jackson's Fort Worth, Texas show on Saturday night (Feb. 15), and when a love song started playing, he wasn't shy about pulling his date in close for a dance.

Fan-filmed video captured the tender moment, showing just how swept up Smith got in the romance of the moment.

Representation for Smith confirms that the woman in the video, Patricia, is his fiancée.

Maybe it was the fact that Valentine's Day had just taken place the day before, or maybe it was Jackson's romantic choice of ballad — his 1999 hit "The Blues Man" — but either way, love was certainly in the air for Smith and Patricia at Jackson's show.

Smith plays the role of senior ranch hand Lloyd on Yellowstone, and he's also known for his roles in films like Rambo III and 2 Guns.

Jackson's Fort Worth show was part of his handful of Last Call: One More for the Road dates scheduled for 2025. He's planning to continue the run this spring.

These dates could well be part of a farewell tour for the singer, who's been open about some health struggles over the past few years. But a carefully worded press release stopped short of labeling it his final tour, instead saying that these dates mark "the last time he'll ever perform his more-than-30-years of hits in that city and surrounding areas."