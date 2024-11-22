Gabby Barrett just released her first-ever Christmas album, Carols and Candlelight, in October.

Fans have noticed that one very popular song is missing from the tracklist: "Santa Baby."

"What song gives me, like, the ick? 'Santa Baby,'" she reveals during a chat with Evan Paul, host of Taste of Country Nights.

"100 percent. I cannot. I just can't do it. There's just something about it — I want to crawl in my skin."

Originally recorded by Eartha Kitt in 1953, "Santa Baby" has become a staple in American Christmas culture.

Some people — like Barrett — consider the song controversial, or "icky," as it's from the perspective of a woman who is sexualizing Santa Claus. "Baby, It's Cold Outside" also has more traditional Christmas fans up in arms every year, but that one did make Barrett's holiday album.

The American Idol singer has a lot to be thankful for going into the season of gratitude: She and her husband, Cade Foehner, welcomed their third child, a little girl, this year.

Look for Barrett to appear as part of the annual CMA Country Christmas television special on Dec. 3. The show airs on ABC — just don't expect to hear her singing "Santa Baby."

