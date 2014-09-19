Garth Brooks Reveals Album Release Date

Garth Brooks has revealed when his new studio album will be available.

During a press conference in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday (Sept. 19), the singer disclosed that fans will be able to get the new project on November 11. No album title was revealed, and thus far the only two song titles known are his current single, 'People Loving People,' and 'Send 'Em on Down the Road.'

The digital retail home will, of course, be GhostTunes, Brooks' new online music store. There, fans can find all of his catalog, including the mega bundle that includes all of his current studio albums, this new project and one scheduled for 2015.

It's not clear which, if any, physical stores will sell the new album. Previously, Brooks has used Walmart as the exclusive retailer, but he hasn't yet said how he'll release the music he's recording with RCA Nashville. The Garth Brooks World Tour will be in Atlanta through Saturday.

