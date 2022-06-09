Development of Garth Brooks' new bar in Nashville is well underway, and in an episode of his Facebook show, Inside Studio G, from Monday (June 6), the country superstar confirmed the name of the establishment and revealed the logo. He also revealed inside details about the bar, teasing a fun rooftop element.

The bar is officially called Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, named after Brooks' hit 1990 song, "Friends in Low Places." A just-unveiled logo features the initials "FILP," with the ocean and a palm tree.

Although Brooks has not yet announced an opening date, the bar will open in partnership with Strategic Hospitality (per People) at 411 Broadway in Music City, which previously housed the Downtown Sporting Club and Paradise Park. During Inside Studio G, Brooks said fans can expect for the establishment to feel like an old-fashioned, Nashville honky-tonk with its own "oasis."

"The bar's just going to be a classic honky-tonk that just might have an oasis on the roof of it," the country megastar hints. "This will be fun."

The "oasis" is, of course, a nod to the hit song itself, as Brooks sings, "Think I'll slip on down to the oasis." The singer has not explained what the oasis will entail, whether it be a pool or another tropical-themed area for patrons to gather.

In the months since announcing his bar plans, Brooks has shared sparse details. Earlier this year, the singer doubled down on his desire for the establishment to have that "classic honky-tonk" feel. He also mentioned that it would be the "Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks."

"I'm hoping [it's] a thumping place that always looks like there's something crazy going on in there," he notes in a press release from earlier this year. "When you walk in, I hope it's country music that you hear."

Fans can now visit the official Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk social media pages, like Twitter here: @FriendsBarNash. The bar's official website also has information on merchandise, which is for sale now at the retail store situated at 411 Broadway.

In addition to preparing his new honky-tonk, Brooks is currently touring on his Stadium Tour. He will head to Buffalo, N.Y., for his next show on July 23, and he will end the tour in Dublin, Ireland on Sept. 17.