Garth Brooks and his wife, superstar Trisha Yearwood, are taking fans inside the making of his new downtown Nashville hot spot, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk.

People reports that the couple will host a new Prime Video docuseries called Friends in Low Places: Building the Oasis. The series will follow Brooks and Yearwood through the process of creating and building the bar, detailing Brooks' vision for the project and the hurdles and high points along the way.

"This was so much more than I bargained for!" Brooks admits in a statement. "With that said, what we have built is far more than a business. This is, by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on."

In a trailer for the series, the singer says that he wanted his bar to reflect the energy and excitement of what it feels like to attend a Garth Brooks concert.

"You're in that stadium show. You're at that dive bar," he relates.

Related: 25 Photos of Garth Brooks Young

"...These people that come to a Garth Brooks spot, they expect what they see at a Garth Brooks concert," the singer continues. "And so you bring in the best of the best, which also happens to be that family that you've been touring the world with for the last three decades."

The docuseries premieres on Prime Video on March 7, which is the same day as the bar's grand opening. Brooks has already elaborated on what it means to bring the "best of the best" to his new honky-tonk hot spot: The new bar boasts the largest LED screen on Nashville's Lower Broadway, four floors and almost 55,000 square feet of fun and a menu that Yearwood crafted personally.

What Can Fans Expect From Garth Brooks' New Bar, Friends in Low Places?

Portions of the honky-tonk have been open since November 2023, but the full experience will open to the public on March 7.

The first, second and fourth floors will be open to the public, while the third offers three private event spaces, each with a 250-person capacity.

Brooks isn't planning to attend the grand opening in person, but he joked he'll make an exception if Travis Kelce stops by to sing "Friends in Low Places" at the event. He even offered to send a private plane to pick Kelce up!