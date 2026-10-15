Garth Brooks has spent plenty of time around real cowboys, but he knows he probably wouldn't last long if he traded the microphone for a spot in the rodeo arena.

During a 2024 interview with Taste of Country Nights, Brooks talked about his long history performing at rodeos and why he's happy leaving the competition to the professionals.

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Brooks' reason for never trying it himself? He joked he'd have to lose 200 pounds in order for that to happen.

"I was never good enough athlete to do it. If I would, I'd be 200 pounds less than I am right now."

It's a funny answer from one of country music's biggest stars, but Brooks wasn't making fun of the people who compete, by any stretch of the imagination.

In fact, he made it clear to me that he has a tremendous amount of respect for what they do.

Garth Brooks Has Been Singing at Rodeos Since He Started Out

Brooks' connection to rodeos goes back to the early days of his career. Even though he never competed in the events himself, he's performed for rodeo crowds for years.

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"My job was to sing at them. I've been singing to rodeos since I was, you know, starting out. I started with the Lazy E down there, the timed events championship, all of the international finals."

That's given Brooks plenty of opportunities to see what rodeo competitors can do up close. And while he's spent his career entertaining those crowds, he knows performing onstage and competing in the arena are two very different things.

Garth Brooks Calls Rodeo Competitors 'Amazing Athletes'

Brooks was quick to give rodeo competitors credit for what they do on the daily, saying, "those guys are amazing athletes."

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Brooks knows what he's good at, and he's not afraid to admit that rodeo isn't one of those things... but he enjoys the lifestyle they live and being a part of it. "I love the way they live their lives. I love the talent they have that I don't have."

Brenda Chase, Getty Images Brenda Chase, Getty Images

For Brooks, or, The Garthenator, as I've named him, that's what it's all about. He gets to do what he loves, while the cowboys and cowgirls handle the part that takes a different kind of talent.

What Life Was Like for a Country Fan in the 1990s What was life really like for a country fan of the '90s? These pictures show a simpler time that relied on network television, wholesome endorsements and trusted news reporting from a legend. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes