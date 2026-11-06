Garth Brooks just squeezed another pair of shows into his 2026 tour schedule.

The singer announced two new dates for Minneapolis, Minn., next month. See a full list of all upcoming dates below.

"MINNESOTA!!!! WE’RE COMING BACK!!!!" Brooks shouted on Instagram.

The new concerts will take place at the Target Center, home of the city's NBA and WNBA teams. Tickets go on sale Nov. 13 at 10AM CT. Every ticket will cost (all-in) $155.

The Minnesota concerts will take place on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, although Brooks has taken to adding additional shows once tickets go on sale, "due to popular demand."

So far, Brooks has played or announced more than 40 shows on the Blame It All On My Roots Tour.

What Is the Garth Brooks Blame It All On My Roots Tour?

Garth Brooks kicked off his Blame It All On My Roots Tour in August. The trek is a callback to the World Tour he launched in 1996.

Read More: Garth Brooks' Blame It All On My Roots Tour Brings Back the Drum Pod

It includes the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that encloses his drummer during the shows. The Drum Pod was a visual staple of his late-'90s tour.

Garth Brooks, 2026-2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)

Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (CANCELLED)

Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)

Dec. 4 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 6 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum (Matinee)

Dec. 11 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center

Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center

May 21— Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 29 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

May 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

June 4 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 11 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 18 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

June 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

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