Garth Brooks Announces One Final Blame It All On My Roots Tour Stop for 2026
Garth Brooks just squeezed another pair of shows into his 2026 tour schedule.
The singer announced two new dates for Minneapolis, Minn., next month. See a full list of all upcoming dates below.
"MINNESOTA!!!! WE’RE COMING BACK!!!!" Brooks shouted on Instagram.
The new concerts will take place at the Target Center, home of the city's NBA and WNBA teams. Tickets go on sale Nov. 13 at 10AM CT. Every ticket will cost (all-in) $155.
The Minnesota concerts will take place on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, although Brooks has taken to adding additional shows once tickets go on sale, "due to popular demand."
So far, Brooks has played or announced more than 40 shows on the Blame It All On My Roots Tour.
What Is the Garth Brooks Blame It All On My Roots Tour?
Garth Brooks kicked off his Blame It All On My Roots Tour in August. The trek is a callback to the World Tour he launched in 1996.
Read More: Garth Brooks' Blame It All On My Roots Tour Brings Back the Drum Pod
It includes the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that encloses his drummer during the shows. The Drum Pod was a visual staple of his late-'90s tour.
Garth Brooks, 2026-2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:
Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee) Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows) Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee) Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee) Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Nov. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (CANCELLED)
Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)
Dec. 4 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum
Dec. 5 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum
Dec. 6 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum (Matinee)
Dec. 11 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center
Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center
May 21— Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road
May 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road
May 29 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium
May 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium
June 4 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park
June 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park
June 11 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds
June 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds
June 18 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
June 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
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