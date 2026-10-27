Garth Brooks has officially canceled a concert that was slated for November after bots disrupted the ticket sales so badly that he was forced to pull the plug during the on-sale.

What Concert Did Garth Brooks Cancel on His 2026 Tour?

Brooks has canceled a planned third show in Kansas City, Mo.

He originally scheduled shows for Nov. 6 and 7 at the T-Mobile Center, then added a third show as a matinee performance on Nov. 7 due to strong ticket demand.

The Country Music Hall of Famer has now canceled the third show.

Why Did Garth Brooks Cancel His Kansas City Show?

Tickets had only been on sale for a short while on Friday (Oct. 23) when his team made the decision to pull the plug on the on-sale, writing:

Due to excessive bot activity, ticket sales for Garth’s third show in Kansas City have been shut down. Garth and the promoters are evaluating next steps and the future of the show. We appreciate your patience and will share updates as soon as possible -Team Garth

Brooks posted to social media shortly after, apologizing to the fans who had legitimately tried to purchase tickets and promising to look into the matter:

However, a statement on Brooks' website indicates, "There will be no Saturday matinee performance in Kansas City."

According to that statement, more than 90,000 people were in the digital queue on Friday morning, and most of them were actually bots.

Those bots "flooded the on-sale, holding tickets throughout the floor and lower bowl, creating a scenario that limited access to floor or lower bowl tickets."

That's when AXS and the T-Mobile Center quickly shut down the on-sale in consultation with Brooks and his team.

The statement calls the situation "one of the most frustrating moments" of his 2026 tour.

The shows originally scheduled for Nov. 6 and 7 are still going forward, according to Brooks' official tour calendar.

Why Would Garth Brooks Cancel a Show Over Bots?

Brooks has stood for decades against scalpers, or any other effort to get between himself and his fans at the prices he decides to offer.

READ MORE: See the Set List for Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour

Bots snap up tickets quicker than real fans can get them, then place those seats on sale again at massively inflated prices that only benefit online scalpers, while making fans pay considerably more for the same experience.

Tickets to the Kansas City show were initially priced at $155, including all taxes and applicable fees. That includes end-stage and in-the-round seating, in accordance with Brooks' philosophy of keeping his ticket prices as low as he can and offering his fans one fair price for every seat in the house.

The Kansas City shows are part of Brooks' ongoing 2026 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour.

What Is Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour?

The 2026 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour is a reprise of a World Tour Brooks mounted in 1996.

The country superstar announced the tour on July 7, 2026.

"Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box," he said in revealing his 2026 tour.

"The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Tour Is a Throwback to His 1996 World Tour

Brooks' 2026 tour leans heavily on the World Tour he launched in March of 1996.

That tour ran for 344 shows over the span of two years. It was Brooks' final headlining tour before his retirement in 2001.

It became one of the highest-grossing tours of the '90s, posting record-breaking attendance and widespread sellouts in North America and overseas.

What Is Garth Brooks' Drum Pod?

Brooks' late-'90s tour featured the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that enclosed his drummer during the shows.

The Drum Pod returns as a much-talked-about centerpiece of the new tour.

Brooks first hinted at an upcoming tour on July 7 after wiping his Instagram page clean.

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Is Being Recorded For a Live Album

Brooks' World Tour in the '90s resulted in his best-known live album, Double Live, and that's another tradition he's carrying forward in 2026.

Brooks is recording his 2026 shows for a project titled Killer Live, "a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks's tradition of capturing history in real time."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)

Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)

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