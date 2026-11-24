Garth Brooks Reveals New City + More Blame It All on My Roots Tour Dates for February 2027
Garth Brooks has revealed the next city he'll play as part of his 2027 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour.
What Are the New Dates for Garth Brooks' 2027 Blame It All on My Roots Tour?
Brooks is set to perform at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20.
How Can I Get Tickets to Garth Brooks' Upcoming Birmingham Shows?
Tickets for Brooks' upcoming Birmingham concerts are set to go on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 4, at 12PM CT via Ticketmaster.
Every seat in the house will cost a total of $154.50 plus tax, including all applicable fees, in accordance with the Country Music Hall of Famer's philosophy of offering his fans the fairest prices possible.
Brooks' latest announcement comes just one day after he revealed two concert dates in Lexington, Ky., on Feb. 12 and 13.
READ MORE: See the Set List for Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour
What Is Garth Brooks' 2027 Arena Tour?
The 2027 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour is an update of a World Tour Brooks mounted in 1996.
Brooks announced the tour on July 7, 2026, and played a number of dates before extending it into 2027.
Garth Brooks' 2027 Tour Is a Throwback to His 1996 World Tour
Brooks' 2027 tour references the World Tour he launched in March of 1996.
That tour ran for 344 shows over the course of two years, and it was Brooks' final headlining tour before his retirement in 2001.
It became one of the highest-grossing tours of the '90s, posting record-breaking attendance and widespread sellouts in North America and overseas.
What Is Garth Brooks' Drum Pod?
Brooks' late-'90s tour featured the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that enclosed his drummer during the shows.
The Drum Pod returns as a much-talked-about centerpiece of the new tour.
Brooks first hinted at an upcoming tour on July 7, 2026, after wiping his Instagram page clean.
Garth Brooks' 2027 Blame It All On My Roots Is Being Recorded For a Live Album
Brooks is recording his 2026 and 2027 shows for a project titled Killer Live, "a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks's tradition of capturing history in real time."
Garth Brooks, 2026-2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:
Dec. 4 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum
Dec. 5 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum
Dec. 6 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum (Matinee)
Dec. 11 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center
Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center
Feb. 5 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Feb. 6 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Feb. 12 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 13 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 19 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Feb. 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 21— Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road
May 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road
May 29 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium
May 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium
June 4 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park
June 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park
June 11 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds
June 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds
June 18 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
June 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Past Dates:
Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee) Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows) Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee) Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee) Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center Nov. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (CANCELLED) Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)
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