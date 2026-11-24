Garth Brooks has revealed the next city he'll play as part of his 2027 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour.

What Are the New Dates for Garth Brooks' 2027 Blame It All on My Roots Tour?

Brooks is set to perform at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20.

How Can I Get Tickets to Garth Brooks' Upcoming Birmingham Shows?

Tickets for Brooks' upcoming Birmingham concerts are set to go on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 4, at 12PM CT via Ticketmaster.

Every seat in the house will cost a total of $154.50 plus tax, including all applicable fees, in accordance with the Country Music Hall of Famer's philosophy of offering his fans the fairest prices possible.

Brooks' latest announcement comes just one day after he revealed two concert dates in Lexington, Ky., on Feb. 12 and 13.

READ MORE: See the Set List for Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour

What Is Garth Brooks' 2027 Arena Tour?

The 2027 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour is an update of a World Tour Brooks mounted in 1996.

Brooks announced the tour on July 7, 2026, and played a number of dates before extending it into 2027.

Garth Brooks' 2027 Tour Is a Throwback to His 1996 World Tour

Brooks' 2027 tour references the World Tour he launched in March of 1996.

That tour ran for 344 shows over the course of two years, and it was Brooks' final headlining tour before his retirement in 2001.

It became one of the highest-grossing tours of the '90s, posting record-breaking attendance and widespread sellouts in North America and overseas.

What Is Garth Brooks' Drum Pod?

Brooks' late-'90s tour featured the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that enclosed his drummer during the shows.

The Drum Pod returns as a much-talked-about centerpiece of the new tour.

Brooks first hinted at an upcoming tour on July 7, 2026, after wiping his Instagram page clean.

Garth Brooks' 2027 Blame It All On My Roots Is Being Recorded For a Live Album

Brooks is recording his 2026 and 2027 shows for a project titled Killer Live, "a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks's tradition of capturing history in real time."

Garth Brooks, 2026-2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Dec. 4 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 6 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum (Matinee)

Dec. 11 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center

Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center

Feb. 5 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 6 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 12 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 13 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 19 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Feb. 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 21— Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 29 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

May 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

June 4 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 11 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 18 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

June 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Past Dates:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)

Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (CANCELLED)

Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)

10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Garth Brooks Garth Brooks is the most successful country entertainer of all time, and his long career is full of lore and incredible stories. But there's a few fun facts about the star that even his most dedicated fans might not know. Read on to test your Garth Brooks trivia knowledge! Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak