Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Arena Tour is now an international endeavor.

On Wednesday (Oct. 28), the singer announced the next stop on his 2026 arena tour in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. That marks his first Canadian date on this tour, but he implied it won't be the only one.

"Hamilton, Ontario, you're the first stop as we bring the Blame It All On My Roots Tour north!" Brooks wrote in a social media post as he announced the new date.

In his announcement, Brooks said that Canadian country music fans sometimes get underestimated.

"Nobody gives them credit for knowing their country music the way they do," Brooks opined. "I'll put places in Canada that know their music as well as Nashville, where the music is born. So I love coming up and playing for Canada."

When Is Garth Brooks Playing His First Canadian Stop On the Blame It All On My Roots Tour?

Garth Brooks will perform two nights in Hamilton, Ontario, on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. Both shows will take place at the city's TD Coliseum.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 6, at 10AM ET via Ticketmaster. They will mark his first Canadian shows since his 2022 stadium tour.

READ MORE: See the Set List for Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour is a reprise of a World Tour he mounted between 1996-1998. That original tour featured a hefty Canadian leg, with dates in many different cities.

Before he heads up north, Brooks is busily fulfilling previously announced U.S. dates on his trek. However, he recently canceled one of three scheduled dates in Kansas City.

Why Did Garth Brooks Cancel His Third Kansas City Show?

Garth Brooks canceled his Nov. 7 matinee performance in Kansas City, Mo., due to "excessive bot activity."

READ MORE: Garth Brooks Cancels Third Kansas City Show After Bots Disrupt Ticket Sales

A statement on Brooks' website said that tickets had only been on sale for a short while last Saturday (Oct. 23) when bots began clogging up the digital queue, making it impossible for fans to legitimately purchase tickets. Brooks' team struggled to find a solution, but ultimately canceled the concert.

The statement on his website called the situation "one of the most frustrating moments" of his 2026 tour.

Brooks will still play the other two scheduled shows in Kansas City.

What Cities Has Garth Brooks Been To For His Blame It All On My Roots Tour?

Brooks kicked off his Blame It All On My Roots Tour in mid-August, and the latest announcement of his first Canadian date brings the trek into December.

This fall, he's made stops in Indianapolis, Orlando, Chicago, Tulsa and more cities.

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)

Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (CANCELLED)

Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)

Dec. 4 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

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