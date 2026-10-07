Garth Brooks has revealed two new dates and a new city to kick off the November portion of his ongoing 2026 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour.

What Are the Latest Dates on Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All My Roots Arena Tour?

Brooks is set to perform at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7.

According to a press release, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting a home game on Sunday, Nov. 8, so there will be no opportunity for Brooks to add another show on Sunday.

"To get to play K.C. on any day is an event, but to get to play K.C. on a Chiefs’ home game weekend makes this a PARTY!” Brooks states.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale for Garth Brooks' Kansas City Shows?

Tickets to Brooks' upcoming Kanas City concerts will go on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 16, at 12PM CT via AXS.com.

All tickets are priced at $155, including all applicable fees and taxes.

That applies to both end-stage and in-the-round seating, in keeping with Brooks' philosophy of offering every seat in the house to fans at one fair price.

What Is Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour?

The 2026 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour is a throwback to a World Tour that Brooks launched in 1996.

The country superstar announced his latest tour on July 7, 2026.

"Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box," he said.

"The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Tour Is a Throwback to His 1996 World Tour

Brooks' 2026 arena tour mirrors the World Tour that kicked off in March 1996.

That tour encompassed 344 shows over the course of two years. It was the final tour Brooks headlined before his retirement in 2001.

READ MORE: See the Set List for Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour

It became one of the highest-grossing tours of the decade, with record-breaking attendance and widespread sellouts in North America and abroad.

What Is Garth Brooks' Drum Pod?

Brooks' late-'90s tour featured the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that enclosed his drummer during the shows.

The Drum Pod has returned as a centerpiece of the new tour. Fans' first indication that the concerts were coming was via a video that Brooks posted early on July 7 after wiping his Instagram page clean.

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Is Being Recorded For a Live Album

Brooks' World Tour in the '90s resulted in his best-known live album, Double Live, and that's another tradition he's carrying into 2026.

Brooks is recording his 2026 tour for a project titled Killer Live, "a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks's tradition of capturing history in real time."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)

Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

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