Garth Brooks has revealed the next city he'll play as part of his ongoing 2026 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour.

The country icon is set to perform two concerts in Seattle in November of 2026.

What Are the New Dates on Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All My Roots Arena Tour?

According to a press release on Wednesday (Oct. 14), Brooks will perform at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale for Garth Brooks' Shows in Seattle?

Tickets for Books' upcoming concerts in Seattle will go on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 23, at 10AM/PT via Ticketmaster.

All seats will cost a total of $155.50, including all associated fees and taxes.

That applies to both in-the-round and end-stage seating, in accordance with Brooks' desire to offer every seat in the house to his fans at one fair price.

What Is Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour?

The 2026 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour is a modern-day reprise of a World Tour Brooks undertook in 1996.

The country superstar announced the tour on July 7, 2026.

"Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box," he said in revealing his 2026 touring plans.

"The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Tour Is a Throwback to His 1996 World Tour

Brooks' 2026 tour borrows heavily from the World Tour he launched in March of 1996.

That tour ran for 344 shows over two years. It was Brooks' final headlining tour before his retirement in 2001.

READ MORE: See the Set List for Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour

It became one of the highest-grossing tours of the '90s, posting record-breaking attendance and widespread sellouts in North America and abroad.

What Is Garth Brooks' Drum Pod?

Brooks' late-'90s tour featured the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that enclosed his drummer during the shows.

The Drum Pod returns as a much-talked-about centerpiece of the new tour.

Brooks first hinted at an upcoming tour on July 7 after wiping his Instagram page clean.

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Is Being Recorded For a Live Album

Brooks' World Tour in the '90s resulted in his best-known live album, Double Live, and that's another tradition he's carrying into 2026.

Brooks is recording his 2026 tour for a project titled Killer Live, "a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks's tradition of capturing history in real time."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)

Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 24 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 25 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 6 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

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