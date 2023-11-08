It's Brooks and Dunn, just not the normal ingredients to get there. Instead of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, this go around it's Garth Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, as they have a brand new song together, "Rodeo Man".

I was invited to the recording studio to chat with the two legends about their new song that is out now and already making its way up the charts. The song was written by Dunn, and he sent it to Brooks for a listen.

"Next thing you know, he's cutting it," Dunn tells me.

Brooks jumps in to elaborate, recalling that he texted Dunn and said, "'I don't want to get in on your song, I don't wanna do that, I don't wanna do anything. I would take a look at that first verse and kind of see a little bit.'" Then the door opened up a little bit, and I was lucky enough to get to sing with Ronnie Dunn."

A Stunning Pop Culture Confession

It wasn't until the end of the interview that I received a stunning pop culture confession from the two country music icons. Brooks looked to Dunn, as they were talking about how busy the old days were, and he asked him, "Have you seen a single episode of Friends?"

Ready to be shocked?

Dunn said no.

Brooks continued, "Or who was the guy, Seinfeld?"

He hasn't seen that show, either — and he's not alone.

"I've never seen a single episode of either one, because we were lucky enough to be gone all the time, man," Brooks recalls.

"We had our own little reality and that definitely wasn't going to be getting on TV," Dunn adds.

It's a stunning revelation from the two country music living legends. I tried to tell them both that you can binge watch all of them now, but neither seemed too quick to want to stream those classics.

Hear the full interview with Garth Brooks and Ronnie Dunn on the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, available wherever you get your podcasts.

