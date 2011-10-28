George Jones Announces 2012 Tour Dates

George Jones may be getting up there in age (he turned 80 in September), but he isn't done hitting the road yet! The 'Why Baby Why' hitmaker just announced plans to tour North America through November 2012, touching some 35 cities over the next year.

Jones, who is known as the greatest living country singer to many in the industry, has been touring since his introduction in the 1950s -- and he's not ready to stop anytime soon. "I'm always excited to get back out on the road, and we're working up new shows and new songs. I'm feelin' great and givin' the road hell!" the singer says in a new press release detailing the announcement.

It's clear that a love of live music dies hard. Jones may be grey-haired and moving a bit slower these days, but like he explains in his hit song, 'I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair': "I don’t need a rocking chair / I do my rockin’ on the stage / You can’t put this possum in a cage."

In February, Jones released his first new music in over five years. The 'George Jones: Hits' compilation showcases two brand-new songs, ‘I Should Have Called' and, appropriately, 'I Ain’t Ever Slowin’ Down.'

George Jones 2012 Tour Dates:

2/3 – Huntington, W.V. | Big Sandy Superstore Arena

2/4 – Tunica, Miss. | Sam’s Town

2/9 – Daytona Beach, Fla. | Peabody Auditorium

2/10 – Melbourne, Fla. | King Center

2/17 – Wabash, Ind. | Honeywell Center

2/18 – Columbus, Ohio | TBA

2/24 – Reno, Nev. | TBA

2/25 – Wendover, Utah | TBA

3/1 – Pendelton, Ore. | TBA

3/2 – Shelton– Wash. | TBA

3/3-4 – Lincoln City, Ore. | TBA

3/23 – Metropolis, Ill. | TBA

3/24 – Peoria, Ill. | Peoria Civic Center

4/20 – Mahnomen, Minn. | Shooting Star Casino

4/21 – Deadwood, S.D. | Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino

5/10-20 -- Canada | TBA

6/3 – Lancaster, Pa. | American Music Theater

7/27, 28 -- Pigeon Forge, Tenn. | Country Tonight

8/17 – Savannah, Ga. | Johnny Mercer Theater

8/18 – Durham, N.C. | Durham PAC

9/22 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Alabama Theater

10/12 – Branson, Mo. | The Mansion Theatre

10/13 – Renfro Valley, Ky. | Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

11/9 – Branson, Mo. | The Mansion Theatre

11/23 – Winnie, Texas | Nutty Jerry’s Winnie Arena

11/24 – Bossier City, La. | Horseshoe Casino