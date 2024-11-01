George Jones’ Spectacular $5.95 Million Southern Manor Home for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
George Jones' custom-built Southern manor home is currently for sale, and pictures show a breathtaking balance of Southern charm and down-home comfort.
Jones' 4-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom, 9,097-square-foot Southern-style mansion in the affluent, rural Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is currently on the market for $5.95 million, and according to public records, that price breaks down to $654 per square foot and a monthly payment of $36,853.
That price will get the buyer a one-of-a-kind, custom-built home that is literally fit for one of the most important icons in country music history.
Jones' stunning Southern estate boasts a two-story entryway that steps directly to a sweeping staircase, as well as a soaring great room with high ceilings, an open kitchen, custom woodwork, oversized windows and more.
The country legend's monolithic residence also boasts a private barbershop, and the exterior is equally impressive, featuring a covered back porch area with a separate fireplace, a private pool, a pool house and multiple outbuildings, as well as a guest house.
The entire luxury estate is set on just under 25 acres of lush, rolling rural acreage in a high-dollar community outside of Nashville that's home to a number of top country artists, songwriters and producers.
Dan McEwen from the McEwen Group holds the official listing on Jones' former estate. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the country legend's stunning residence, and keep scrolling to see inside more country legends' incredible homes.
