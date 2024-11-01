George Jones' custom-built Southern manor home is currently for sale, and pictures show a breathtaking balance of Southern charm and down-home comfort.

Jones' 4-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom, 9,097-square-foot Southern-style mansion in the affluent, rural Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is currently on the market for $5.95 million, and according to public records, that price breaks down to $654 per square foot and a monthly payment of $36,853.

That price will get the buyer a one-of-a-kind, custom-built home that is literally fit for one of the most important icons in country music history.

Jones' stunning Southern estate boasts a two-story entryway that steps directly to a sweeping staircase, as well as a soaring great room with high ceilings, an open kitchen, custom woodwork, oversized windows and more.

READ MORE: See Inside More Stars' Incredible Mansions

The country legend's monolithic residence also boasts a private barbershop, and the exterior is equally impressive, featuring a covered back porch area with a separate fireplace, a private pool, a pool house and multiple outbuildings, as well as a guest house.

The entire luxury estate is set on just under 25 acres of lush, rolling rural acreage in a high-dollar community outside of Nashville that's home to a number of top country artists, songwriters and producers.

Dan McEwen from the McEwen Group holds the official listing on Jones' former estate. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the country legend's stunning residence, and keep scrolling to see inside more country legends' incredible homes.

PICTURES: See Inside George Jones' Stately Southern Manor Home George Jones' custom-built Southern manor home is currently for sale, and pictures show a breathtaking balance of Southern charm and down-home comfort. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home Alan Jackson's former 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker