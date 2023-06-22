George Jones kind of pulled one over on us before he died in 2013. When he left the Knoxville Coliseum stage on April 6, he knew he was finished, but fans anxious for the remaining 18 dates on his ambitious 2013 tour had no idea.

“I said, ‘Why are you agreeing to everything?’” wife Nancy Jones once recalled of a conversation she had with her husband in the months prior. “He said, ‘’Cause I’m not going to be here. I’m going to agree to anything they ask. Promise me you’ll make a tribute show out of it, and I’ll see it from heaven.’"

He was right, and Nancy did plan a tribute show with more than 70 artists, many of whom have also died since. The weeks after this final concert were quiet, with very people aware that Jones was ailing. Even George Strait admitted he had no idea!

This new episode of Secret History of Country Music zooms in on Jones' final days using reporting from the time, his words as well as Nancy's, Taste of Country's reporting and YouTube footage.

If you were a fan, it's a chance to visit with an old friend. If you're younger, it's a chance to learn how one of the true legends went out.

“I just did my last show," Jones told his wife on the bus after that Knoxville show. "And I gave ’em hell.”

The days after his April 26 death were bittersweet. Tributes poured in. A tremendous memorial was live-streamed from the Grand Ole Opry. If you've ever seen that clip of Vince Gill breaking down while singing "Go Rest High on That Mountain" with Patty Loveless, it was from George Jones' memorial.

George Jones' Final Concert Setlist:

1. “Why Baby Why”

2. “White Lightning”

3. “The Window Up Above”

4. “She Thinks I Still Care”

5. “The Grand Tour”

6. “Take Me”

7. “Me and Jesus”

8. “The Window Up Above”

9. “Choices”

10. “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”

11. “He Stopped Loving Her Today”

*Per SetList.fm