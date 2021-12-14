Amid the many country star-themed bars and restaurants that have opened in downtown Nashville in recent years, at least one is shutting its doors. The George Jones Museum, which also serves as a restaurant and event space, is closing, the Tennessean reports.

The closure is partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Instagram post from the establishment indicates. The business was also hurt by a Christmas Day bombing that took place in Music City's downtown area in December 2020.

"It has been a difficult 2 years for many — our company is no different," a representative for the venue writes. "From the pandemic (and the starts and stop there) all the way through to the 2nd Ave bombing one year ago — we have fought for what is right for our loyal staff and local partners. As many business owners know, between the workforce shortages and difficult with consistency of products, it is a challenge day to day (to say the least!) to make a business viable."

The George Jones had been open since 2015. Over the years, it has served as a mainstay of Nashville's bustling string of Broadway honky-tonks and destinations, as well as remembering the legacy of Jones, who died in 2013 at the age of 81. The museum is home to many artifacts from the country legend's life and career, and the business shared that all of those precious items "are being handled with care," adding, "There will be more to come on where this exhibit will land next."

They closed their statement with a message of gratitude for the years the George Jones museum and restaurant spent open in Nashville.

"We would like to extend a big THANK YOU to all of the fans, guests, staff (present and past), local partners and friends that have come through our doors over the last few years," the statement concludes. "We feel so fortunate to have shared terrific memories, food, drink and music."

See Inside George Jones' Grand Southern Mansion: