George Jones was honored by the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday (June 3) with the unveiling of a life-sized statue out front.

The "He Stopped Loving Her Today" singer's Ryman likeness joins the likes of Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe and Little Jimmy Dickens, who also have statues there.

Jones' widow, Nancy, was on hand to accept the honor for the late icon, and she even took the podium and graced the crowd with a few words about the commemoration.

"I’m just so proud to be here and so happy that this is happening because George would be smiling about it," Nancy says.

She has an extra reason to love the Ryman: She knew that when Jones was there, he was safe.

"I wish he could have worked here every weekend because it was the only place he never got drunk. It was like, ‘That’s the Mother Church of Country Music, and you don’t drink there,'" she says.

Get our free mobile app

Nancy had a hand in designing the statue as well, communicating back-and-forth with artist Ben Watts on its appearance. There is no better way to be able to nail the look of a statue than to have help from the woman who was married to the man for 30 years.

According to People, there were about a hundred people on hand for the celebration of life and career of Jones. It was a mix of fans, friends and family.

If you weren't one of the lucky hundred to be in attendance to witness the unveiling, check out all of the pictures from the legendary day below.