George Strait Benefiting First Responders With Charity Auction

George Strait is getting into the spirit of helping others this holiday season, and he's giving his fans a chance to take part, too. The country superstar is partnering with Lenovo for a charity auction to benefit first responders.

“In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Lenovo has generously donated a Yoga laptop that I have personally signed to be auctioned off for a great cause. All proceeds benefit the 100 Club of San Antonio,” Strait tells Taste of Country exclusively.

The auction link goes live at 9AM ET on Tuesday morning (Dec. 17). Fans will have the opportunity to bid on Strait's autographed Lenovo Yoga laptop until Jan. 7, 2020. The highest bid will benefit the 100 Club of San Antonio, which is partnering with Charitybuzz for the charity initiative.

According to a press release, "Since 1973, the 100 Club of San Antonio has served the immediate needs of the families of our fallen first responders and added their dependent children to our 100ClubSA Survivors Fund for higher education scholarships."

For more information about the 100 Club of San Antonio, visit the organiztion's website. To bid on the Lonovo Yoga laptop autographed by George Strait, visit the charity auction link.

Strait has not been sitting idle since announcing his retirement from touring a few years ago. He released a new album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, in 2019, featuring the singles "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar" and "The Weight of the Badge." The latter song is a tribute to police officers.