George Strait tried to play through the rain, but storms in Nashville proved to be too much on Saturday night (July 29). Video finds performer and fans braving a soaker before the set was canceled and the crowd rushed to safety.

Two videos captured by journalists illustrate the surprise and the strength of the storms. Strait's second night in Nashville was initially delayed for weather, but after Little Big Town took the stage late, the night went on as usual, if not a bit early.

News Channel 5 in Nashville shares that Strait took the stage at 8:45, 30 minutes earlier than he did on Friday night.

Like he did on Friday, Chris Stapleton joined Strait mid-way through the show. The men sang "Amarillo by Morning" through a driving rain:

The big downpour came before 10PM, and Nissan Stadium issued a second shelter-in-place order. At 9:52PM, the concert was officially ended, which left many fans angry.

WKRN in Nashville shared this time-lapse video of the evacuation. It looks fairly orderly, in spite of a the heavy showers. Toward the end, viewers get a feel for the heavy wind.

Some fans felt a full or partial refund was called for since Strait didn't get to complete his set. That doesn't appear to be in the works — Strait hasn't commented on the rain or storms on social media, but fans did get to see about half of his planned show.

Taste of Country was on hand for Friday night's Strait concert in Nashville, one that also left the singer soaking wet. Hot and humid conditions made everyone very sweaty, and by mid-show, Strait's light blue button-up shirt was dark blue. The heat didn't seem to bother the 71-year-old Texan, however, as he sounded as confident and in command as ever.

Strait has just five concerts remaining on his 2023 calendar, including a pair of early August shows in Florida.