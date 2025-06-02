George Strait, aka the "King of Country," proves that kings don't just rule, they provide. The country music icon just gave away another home to a wounded military veteran.

At Strait's concert in Pittsburgh on Saturday (May 31), he paused the show to present Purple Heart recipient Sgt. Derek Austin with a brand new mortgage-free home.

Video of the moment shows Strait standing next to Sgt. Austin as the crowd hears how he was injured by shrapnel while deployed in Afghanistan.

The "Check Yes or No" singer raises his arms multiple times to tell the crowd to make even more noise for Austin and what he did for his country, and of course, when the King speaks, the crowd listens.

Then, Strait walks up and gets the oversized key from the announcer and presents it to Sgt. Austin, while he is being told that the key opens the door to his brand new home.

When it comes to gifting wounded veterans new homes, this isn't Strait's first rodeo This past Saturday's gift marks the 124th home that Strait has helped give away in partnership with the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Strait — who has boldly revealed to his fans that he has about 5 more years of playing concerts left in him — could very well end his career having given away 150 homes to soldiers who fought for the freedom of others.

The King of Country is currently on a five-show stadium tour with Chris Stapleton. There are three shows remaining, with the next one being June 14 in Buffalo, NY.

