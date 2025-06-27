Just when you thought you knew everything about country legend George Strait, here comes Parker McCollum dropping knowledge about the King of Country's texting habits.

McCollum was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights to promote his new album, the self-titled Parker McCollum (June 27), but he was generous enough to sprinkle in some tidbits about Strait.

Like, is George Strait a green texter — meaning, does he use Android — or a blue texter (iPhone)?

McCollum got a big laugh out the question before answering it.

"Uh, it's blue — I think the money is too good over there to be on Android," he shares.

Is that an Android dig?

According to Statista, the average price of smart phones is about $816 these days — iPhones and Androids alike — so it's more of a preference than a money thing.

Just the fact that the "What Kinda Man" singer gets to text George Strait is a huge deal, as Strait is McCollum's childhood idol.

He's gone from dreaming of meeting the King to playing shows with him, and he's still modest about it.

"I just think it's super kind of him [Strait] to want to have us on the show and want to share the stage with us and allow us to kick off football stadiums for him," McCollum admits. "It's really a crazy thing to do."

The "Pretty Heart" singer's musical career is nothing to scoff at, either, with multiple No. 1 songs already. McCollum is on a Strait-like trajectory — many already compare him to his fellow Texan!

