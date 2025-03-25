Here’s Why Fans Think Parker McCollum Is Country Music’s Next George Strait

Parker McCollum got the internet buzzing during his performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday (March 21).

Not only did he reveal plans for a new album, but fans also noticed a big resemblance to another Texas native: George Strait.

The country singer shared several photos from the event on social media, and his outfit screams Strait.

The striped button-up shirt (with a few buttons undone) and the creased jeans looked just like something the King of Country Music would wear. Even the way the jeans were bunched up at the bottom felt George-esque.

"I swear he is our new 'George,'" one person writes in the comments. "PM is gonna be around a long time."

"I just thought that the other day," someone says in response. "Classy Parker is going to be the new George!"

Are Parker McCollum and George Strait Friends?

McCollum has made it clear in the past that he has always been a big fan of George Strait. In fact, he has long admired him for his music and for the person he is away from work.

"What influenced me as a kid and still does to this day more than George's music, is the way he carries himself behind the scenes, off the stage, as a family man and a husband," he told CMT earlier this year.

As McCollum has progressed in the world of country music, he has had the chance to both meet and work with the country legend. In 2024, he opened for Strait at an historic show at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field in front of a crowd of 110,905 fans.

And while "What Kind of Man" singer doesn't brag about his relationship with Strait, it's safe to say the two have formed a friendly relationship, even playing a few rounds of golf together.

"I played nine holes of golf with George Strait a couple of weeks ago," he told PopCulture last year.

"He whooped our a--," he adds. "Yeah, he won by a lot."

McCollum was also on hand to present the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Strait at the 2024 CMA Awards alongside Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson.

