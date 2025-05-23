Gretchen Wilson recently won Season 13 of The Masked Singer, and though fans could make guesses along the way, show producers go to extreme lengths to maintain the secrecy surrounding the identity of the contestants.

The "Redneck Woman" hitmaker dove deep into it with Taste of Country Nights, and frankly, how extreme is stunning.

"All of it was shocking," Wilson admits. "You spend four weeks out there, basically walking around in these visors and hoodies and gloves, and just zipped up and tied up ... and you're walking around all these other people who look exactly like you."

The hoodies are black and have "Do not talk to me" printed on the front. We confirmed — she showed us a photo, noting that even the secret celebrities' entourages had to hide their identities anytime they were within a few hundred feet of the studio where FOX reality series is filmed.

"The integrity of how they keep this thing so quiet, I'm amazed by it," Wilson explains. "Even if a piece of hair came out around the hoodie and visor, they would stop you, push you back into your pipe and drape, or back into your trailer, or back in your car, until you can get that tucked away."

She points to her wrist tattoo as one thing she had to obscure well.

"Even just the smallest little tattoo on my wrist could give away who I am," she says.

Once The Masked Singer finished filming and celebrities prepared to leave, they still had to wear their hoodies and gloves — they couldn't disarm until they were away from the studio. However, they had to have them removed before they got into public spaces, like their hotels, so people wouldn't question why Gretchen Wilson, for example, was wearing a "Do not talk to me" hoodie.

As for friends and family wondering why the country star was MIA for a month?

"I've been doing this so long I didn't really have to come up with anything too crazy, all I had to say was that I was out in California doing media," she says.

