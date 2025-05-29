Gretchen Wilson ‘Shattered’ Her Leg Doing the Sweetest Thing [Exclusive]
Gretchen Wilson had a hard time recovering from a leg injury that she suffered while doing the sweetest thing ever: Dancing with a 6 year-old boy at a wedding.
Wilson — aka Pearl, the latest winner of The Masked Singer — was a guest on Taste of Country Nights With Evan Paul recently, and we asked her about a leg injury that had her using a wheelchair for several months.
"You gotta watch them younger men, they'll get ya every time," the "Redneck Woman" hitmaker says, chuckling about her injury.
"We were just doing a 'Ring Around the Rosie,' actually. We were at a wedding reception and it was on the beach, so they had thrown one of those Astroturf carpeting things over the sand."
"Doing the spin at 100MPH and my ankle hit one of those pockets."
"It was ugly," Wilson admits. "You seen those vides online with the foot hanging the wrong way, it was one of those. Once I went down, I did not get back up."
In the moment, she really thought this was the end of her performing days. It took 9 months before she could even put any pressure on that foot.
"It was a setback for quite a while," she admits.
But as her recovery was wrapping up, she got the call to be on The Masked Singer. She'd ignored that call in the past, but decided that now was the time to accept.
"All the choreography, it was stressful, but it was good for me. It was hard work. It was really good for me and I proved a lot to myself."
