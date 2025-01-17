Gretchen Wilson is hitting the road in 2025, marking her first solo headlining tour dates since 2019.

The "Redneck Woman" singer is set to launch her 2025 Still Here for the Party Tour on Saturday (Jan. 18) with a concert in Lincoln City, Ore.

The tour is set to continue through Aug. 30, when it wraps with a show in Woodstock, Conn.

Wilson took several years off from the road before returning to touring in 2024, when she joined her old MuzikMafia cohorts Big & Rich for their 20th Anniversary Celebration Tour. That tour celebrated two decades of their respective debut albums, Wilson's Here for the Party and Big & Rich's Horse of a Different Color.

“Seeing fans lose their minds at every tour stop and on the two performances at CMA Fest last year really gave me the spark I needed to get back out on the road,” Wilson says in a press release. “My band and I have been rehearsing like crazy, and I can’t wait to share this music with old fans and make some new ones.”

Wilson's set in 2025 will feature all of her biggest hits, including “Redneck Woman,” “Here for the Party,” “When I Think About Cheatin’,” “Work Hard, Play Harder" and more, but there will also be some surprises for her hardcore fans.

“I’m also digging deep in my catalog and playing songs from those early albums that I haven’t played in a while,” she adds. “People ask me about songs like ‘Pocahontas Proud,’ ‘Trucker Man,’ and ‘All Jacked Up,’ so we're breaking those out, too.”

For more information about Gretchen Wilson's 2025 tour, visit her official website.

PICTURES: See Inside Gretchen Wilson's Stunning Rural Estate Gretchen Wilson sings about the joys of being a "Redneck Woman" in her most famous song, but the country singer sure isn't living hand-to-mouth. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Gretchen Wilson's Luxurious Tennessee Home Gretchen Wilson is selling her luxurious Tennessee home, and pictures show a residence that's very upscale for country's self-proclaimed "Redneck Woman." Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

The Best Gretchen Wilson Songs Beyond 'Redneck Woman' Gretchen Wilson is known as the Redneck Woman for a reason. It's her best and most famous song, but in some ways, it overshadows a fine country catalog. Here are her best songs beyond her debut single. We've ranked all 15 and thrown in hits and album cuts from every era of her career. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.