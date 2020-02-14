Gwen Stefani is once again apologizing to fans as she has canceled another date of her ongoing Just a Girl Las Vegas residency. The pop superstar turned to social media on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 13) to announce that she won't be able to perform at the show that was scheduled for Friday (Feb. 14).

"I am still under the weather & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Friday, February 14 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas," she writes via Twitter. "I plan on returning for my shows February 15 – 22. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase. So so sorry."

Stefani kicked off her Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, which is located on the Las Vegas Strip, in July of 2018, with her boyfriend of four years, Blake Shelton, in attendance for the first several shows. She missed a show in July of 2019 due to illness, and more recently she's canceled several planned appearances.

Stefani announced via social media on Friday (Feb. 7) that the show she had scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 8) would not go on due to illness, and she subsequently pulled the plug on the show she had scheduled for Wednesday (Feb. 12), also citing an ongoing illness.

Stefani has not clarified the nature of her illness.

Stefani and Shelton recently gave their fans a glimpse inside their private life in the video for their most recent duet, "Nobody But You." They also performed the song together at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, in one of the highlights of the broadcast.