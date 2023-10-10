Gwen Stefani Joins Husband Blake Shelton in Getting a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gwen Stefani is just a girl who's receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer will be honored during a ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19, as her name is forever enshrined on Hollywood Boulevard. Stefani's star will be the 2,764th star.

“Gwen Stefani is the pride and joy of California!” says Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Not only is she an acclaimed singer/songwriter and performer, Gwen is also a talented fashion designer and cosmetics mogul. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome not just a girl but a mega talent to the Hollywood Walk of Fame!”

The pop icon got her start as the frontwoman for the ska band No Doubt. From there she launched a successful solo career and has branched into other business ventures, like launching her own clothing and beauty lines. She has also served as a coach on The Voice for several seasons — that's where she and her husband Blake Shelton first met.

Shelton will be there when his wife gets her star: He's a guest speaker at the unveiling ceremony. It will be deja vu for the couple, who were just recently on the Walk of Fame for the country star's ceremony in May. The "God's Country" hitmaker is star No. 2,755 at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

It appears the couple's stars will be relatively close to one another, as they both will be sitting on the same stretch of concrete near the Amoeba Music building.

When his was unveiled, Shelton emotionally dedicated the star to his late brother, Richie.

"I dedicated this star to my brother Richie who I wish was here to celebrate this with," Shelton wrote on social media at the time.

Stefani's dedication ceremony will be live-streamed exclusively at walkoffame.com.