Hannah Ellis releases her new singe “Wine Country”

Country music singer/songwriter Hannah Ellis sips her Cabernet from a Solo Cup on “Wine Country” while wearing black Luccheses, proving the old adage true: You can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl. Bringing a little Napa to Ellis’ home state of Kentucky, the Pop-Country twang of “Wine Country” raises a glass to the Curb Records artist putting boujee in the backroads who’s admittedly a little Rosé, and a lot Chardonnay.

