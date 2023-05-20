Sam Hunt is one proud papa. The country singer turned to Instagram on Friday (May 19) to share a series of photographs of his 11-month-old daughter, Lucy Louise, and he gushed about how important she is in his life.

The "Outskirts" singer posted a carousel of photos from a fun family day he spent with his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, and their daughter on the water. The first photo shows him holding his daughter on a boat, an adorable little hat shading her from the sun, while subsequent pictures show them on a dock, entering a beachside restaurant, playing in the water and more.

"She is worth far more than rubies," he writes to accompany the photos, which mark the closest look his fans have gotten at his daughter.

The blissful family vibe comes after a difficult period for the couple. The news that Fowler was pregnant with their first child broke through court documents when she filed for divorce in February of 2022, accusing Hunt of marital misconduct. They later reconciled, and she asked the court to dismiss the case in May. Hunt revealed they had welcomed their daughter during a performance in June of 2022.

Hunt revealed that he and Fowler are expecting their second child during a concert in Las Vegas on April 21. The joyous news came just a week after the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary on April 17.

Musically, Hunt's most recent single is "Water Under the Bridge." He's spending part of 2023 on the road for his Summer on the Outskirts Tour, which is set to launch on July 6 and will run through Sept. 9.