Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, are expecting their second child, according to a new report. Entertainment Tonight reports that Hunt announced the news on stage live during a concert in Las Vegas on Friday night (April 21).

According to ET, Hunt told the crowd at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas that he and his wife are expecting their second child, adding that his wife and their 10-month-old daughter, Lucy Louise, were joining him in Sin City for his shows, which began Friday and conclude on Saturday night (April 22).

Hunt has not posted about the news on his social media as of Saturday at publication time. ET reached out to his representatives for comment.

The joyous news comes just a week after Hunt and his wife celebrated their sixth anniversary on April 17. The couple were on-again. off-again for several years during and after college, and Fowler was the inspiration behind many of the heartbreak songs on his debut album, Montevallo.

The news of their first child broke through court documents when Fowler filed for divorce in February of 2022, accusing Hunt of marital misconduct. They later reconciled, and she asked the court to dismiss the case in May. Hunt revealed they had welcomed their daughter during a performance in June of 2022.

Musically, Hunt's most recent single is "Water Under the Bridge." He's spending part of 2023 on the road for his Summer on the Outskirts Tour, which is set to launch on July 6 and will run through Sept. 9.