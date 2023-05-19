A new report reveals that Priscilla Presley's wish that she might be laid to rest next to her ex-husband, Elvis Presley, has been denied in a new settlement over their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley's, trust.

According to TMZ, the actor and entrepreneur wanted to be buried next to her legendary ex-husband, Elvis Presley, but that request was denied in a settlement over a legal dispute over the trust of Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

TMZ reports that Priscilla settled for "millions of dollars" in a dispute with her granddaughter, actor Riley Keough, but her ask to be buried next to Elvis was a "non-starter, and she backed down without much discussion."

Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at Graceland along with Elvis, his mother and his father and her son, and Priscilla says she would like to join them one day in a statement to TMZ.

"Although I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon. It is my family's and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes," she states. "We appreciate the love from all of the fans."

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after suffering full cardiac arrest at her home in California.

Her mother shared the news of her death later in the day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," Priscilla added. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie Presley was Elvis Presley's only child. She launched a musical career of her own in 2003 with the release of To Whom It May Concern, and followed that with Now What in 2005 and Storm & Grace in 2012.

